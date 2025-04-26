Over 10,000 Bhola residents receive life-changing eye care

In an humanitarian effort, over 10,000 residents of Char Fasson, in Bhola’s remote coastal region, have received critical eye care services under the pilot project “Amar Chokh Amar Alo” (My Eyes, My Light).

The initiative, which addresses the eye health crisis in under-served communities, is a joint effort by the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP), Bangladesh Disaster Preparedness Centre (BDPC), Data Yakka, and Dr K Zaman BNSB Eye Hospital.

At a stakeholder meeting on Saturday in Char Fasson to assess the initiative’s progress, challenges, and future direction, speakers emphasized the urgent need for continued and expanded support for the visually impaired in coastal areas.

Md Saidur Rahman, secretary of the health services division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, attended as the chief guest.

Ahmadul Haque, additional secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and director of CPP, chaired the session.

Since the project’s launch on January 1, over 8,500 individuals have received eye examinations, 4,600 eyeglasses have been distributed, and more than 3,000 cataract surgeries have been planned.

Surgeries are currently underway, with special arrangements being made to provide advanced treatment for complex cases.

Muhammad Saidur Rahman, director of BDPC, delivered the welcome remarks, while Mohammad Hasibur Rahman, an Australian-based IT expert representing Data Yakka, delivered the concluding speech.

The event also featured remarks from notable guests, including Prof Dr Abu Jafar, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS); Md Anwar Hossain, director (Joint Secretary) of the NGO Affairs Bureau; Belal Hossain, additional deputy commissioner of Bhola; Khair Ahmed Chowdhury, director of the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital; Mir Sajedur Rahman, director at the Planning Commission; and Rasna Sharmin Mithi, upazila nirbahi officer of Char Fasson.

Representatives from partner organizations also addressed the audience, including Prof Randall Stafford of Stanford University, USA; Rabiul Haque of Ad-Din Foundation; Sharifuzzaman Parag of BNSB Eye Hospital; BM Zahidul Islam of Sightsavers; AKM Badrul Haque of the Fred Hollows Foundation; Misha Mehzabin of VisionSpring; and Munir Ahmed of Orbis International.

Australian IT expert Hasibur Rahman, one of the program’s key initiators, said that the project was launched to restore vision for the poorest segments of the population.

“We hope to bring light to the lives of those living in darkness due to a lack of access to basic eye care,” he said.

Speakers highlighted that this collaborative initiative has opened a new horizon of hope for marginalized communities and stressed the need to replicate this model across other districts in Bangladesh in the future.