Yunus for ensuring congenial atmosphere for children, adolescents with autism

Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus on Saturday expressed his strong belief that if the potential of children and adolescents with autism is identified and raised in a humane environment with proper care, education, training, and affection, they will also become assets of the family, society, and the state.

He said this in a message on the eve of the 18th World Autism Awareness Day 2025.

Welcoming the initiative to celebrate the 18th World Autism Awareness Day 2025 in Bangladesh like other countries of the world, the chief adviser extended his warmest greetings to all children and individuals with autism and their families, as well as government and non-governmental organisations working on autism in Bangladesh and the world.

Yunus said a large number of people in Bangladesh have autism and neurodevelopmental issues.

Like every citizen, people with autism also have the right to live with full dignity, he said, adding: "To build an inclusive society and ensure sustainable development, there is no alternative to bringing people with autism into the mainstream of society through proper care."

In this context, he said this year's theme of the day – "Welcoming Neurodiversity, Building a Sustainable Society" – is very timely.

Yunus said his interim government, formed through the uprising of students, workers, and the people, is working towards building a discrimination-free, developed, and prosperous Bangladesh.

Embracing the spirit of the July uprising, it is necessary to ensure that people with neurodevelopmental disorders do not face any kind of discrimination in society and institutions, he added.

He called upon all concerned to strengthen the ongoing activities of government and private institutions as well as to adopt more technology-friendly activities.

He wished for the overall success of all the programmes taken on the occasion of the 18th World Autism Awareness Day 2025.