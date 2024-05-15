Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Taposh: Dengue cases in Dhaka was 42,000 less in 2023 than in 2019

  • 'DSCC successfully controlled spread of Adese mosquito'
  • 2,524 dengue cases reported since January
Representational Image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 15 May 2024, 03:24 PM

The number of dengue patients in Dhaka city was 42,000 less in 2023 than in 2019, said Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday.

The DSCC mayor came up with the information while talking to reporters after inaugurating a public toilet under the flyover at Malibagh intersection.

“In 2019, the number of dengue patients was 115,000 lakh in Dhaka city. Last year, it was predicted that the number would exceed that of 2019. As DSCC successfully controlled the spread of Adese mosquito, the number of dengue patients in both cities was 113,000 lakh, showing 42,000 less than in 2019,” said the DSCC mayor.

Taposh said as part of preparations to control dengue, they will exchange views with all authorities concerned on May 21.

They have already been given letters. Besides, they will conduct combing drives at all government, semi-government establishments, schools, colleges, universities, residences police stations and police outposts, he said.

They will clean them once in the initial stage and destroy the larves and later the institutions concerned will have to play their responsibility so that Aedes breeding grounds are not created in those establishments and housing, said the mayor.

He also urged the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to provide accurate information on dengue patients.

According to the DGHS regular bulletin, twenty-eight patients were hospitalised with dengue in the country in 24 hours till Tuesday morning. However, no death was reported during this period.

Currently, 138 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, 2,524 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024, said DGHS.

In 2023, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.

 

Topics:

DSCCmayorBarrister Fazle Noor Taposh
