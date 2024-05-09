Thursday, May 09, 2024

One more dengue patient dies, 31 hospitalized in 24hrs

  • Total 29 deaths reported this year 
  • 2,391 dengue cases reported since January
Representational Image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 09 May 2024, 08:51 PM

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 29 this year.

During the period, 31 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, eleven patients were hospitalized in Dhaka city, while the rest were outside the capital.

A total of 128 patients are now receiving treatment at several hospitals across the country.

A total of 2,391 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.

Last year’s September was the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

