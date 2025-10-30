Sk Bashir: Govt to publish investigation report on cargo village fire

Adviser to the Ministries of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Commerce and Textiles and Jute Sk Bashir Uddin on Thursday said that the investigation into the fire incident at the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) is ongoing, while the government would publish the report upon completion of the investigation.

Bashir shared the information while speaking to journalists on Thursday after inaugurating the 6th National Women's Baseball Championship 2025 at the Riya Gope Women's Sports Complex field in the capital's Dhanmondi area.

In response to a question from reporters, the commerce adviser said that an eight-member expert team from Turkey had come to assist with the investigation. "They returned to their country today. We expect to receive their report within the next two to three days," he added.

Bashir further said: "Their (Turkish experts') report will not be the main one - ours will be the main report. The government will publish the investigation report soon."

Answering another question, Sk Bashir Uddin said that alternative arrangements are currently being used to release imported goods, while normal operations will resume very soon, said a press release of the Ministry of Commerce.

Earlier on October 18, the massive fire that erupted around 2:30pm at the Cargo Village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) was brought under control by intense joint efforts by fire services, armed forces, and civil aviation authorities.