NCC recommends referendum and ‘auto pass’ for July Charter implementation

After months of deliberation, the National Consensus Commission (NCC) has submitted a framework to the interim government outlining plans to hold a referendum on the July National Charter either before or on the day of the upcoming 13th parliamentary election.

If approved by voters, the next parliament will form a Constitutional Reform Council, which will have 270 days to pass the constitutional reform bill. If it fails to do so within that timeframe, the bill will be enacted automatically.

On Tuesday afternoon, NCC representatives formally handed over the 16-clause proposal to Chief Adviser and NCC Chair Prof Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna.

Later, at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy, NCC Vice-Chair Prof Dr Ali Riaz briefed reporters in detail about the proposal.

However, the BNP and several other political parties have criticized the plan to implement the July Charter within 270 days, saying the decision was made without political consensus. They argued that the move would place the NCC’s authority above that of parliament.

With this recommendation, the NCC has proposed a clear roadmap for implementing the long-debated July Charter, which it described as the starting point for the country’s next phase of political and constitutional reform.

Prof Riaz said, “We have urged the government to issue the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order 2025 immediately so that the people can express their opinion through a referendum. The referendum can be held anytime between the promulgation of the order and the national election day.”

According to the proposal, public approval is essential to implement the July Charter. Therefore, no constitutional reform process can begin without an official order.

The promulgation of this order will provide the legal foundation for the referendum, the Constitutional Reform Council, and the formation of an Upper House.

The referendum ballot will include a single question: “Do you approve the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order 2025 and the constitutional reform proposal listed in Schedule-1?”

The 48 reform recommendations primarily concern issues such as the presidential election, presidential powers and clemency, the prime minister’s tenure, restrictions on holding multiple offices, the caretaker government system, formation of a 100-seat upper house (Senate) through proportional representation, women’s representation in parliament, the selection of the deputy speaker and four key parliamentary committee chairmen from opposition MPs, and allowing MPs to vote freely beyond party lines except on financial bills and votes of confidence.

Other proposed reforms include the appointment of the most senior Appellate Division justice as Chief Justice, formation of a Judicial Appointments Commission, decentralisation of the Supreme Court to divisional levels, and defined appointment procedures for the Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners, Ombudsman, heads of public service commissions, the Comptroller and Auditor General, and the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Additional provisions cover declaration of emergency, expansion of citizens’ fundamental rights, and reaffirmation of the fundamental principles of the state.

The National July Charter 2025 as a whole, however, includes 84 reform recommendations, of which 48 pertain directly to constitutional amendments.

Prof Riaz said the NCC proposed two alternative implementation mechanisms for the 48 constitutional reform proposals under the July Charter 2025.

“We have recommended that the government issue an order titled July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order 2025, under which a referendum will be held.

In that referendum, people will be asked a single question — whether they approve the order and the 48 constitutional reform items attached to it,” he said.

Explaining further, Prof Riaz added: “The Constitutional Reform Council will function in parallel with the 13th National Parliament so that the implementation process can begin within 30 days of the parliament’s formation. The council will have a 270-day tenure to pass the constitutional reform bill. If it fails to do so within that period, the bill will be enacted automatically.”

“During this period, elected representatives will take two oaths — first as Members of Parliament and then as members of the Constitutional Reform Council,” he noted.

Prof Riaz also mentioned that the NCC initially sought feedback on 166 reform proposals from political parties and has been in dialogue with them since March 2025.

In the second phase, which began in June, discussions focused on 20 fundamental constitutional questions.

In the third phase, the NCC held talks with 30 political parties to finalize the Charter’s implementation process.

On October 17, various political parties — including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami — along with Chief Adviser and NCC Chair Prof Muhammad Yunus, signed the July Charter in a festive ceremony at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building.

So far, 25 political parties have signed the Charter, while five parties — the National Citizen Party (NCP), Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), BSD (Marxist), and Bangladesh JASAD — have yet to sign.

NCC members Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Justice Emdadul Haque, Safar Raj Hossain, Md Ayub Mia, the Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider, and Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were also present at the press briefing.

Upon receiving the reform proposals, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said:

“We began with an uprising, then came the crucial phase of the July Declaration, followed by the July Charter. Today marks another significant step — the process of implementing that Charter. This is a historic transformation.”

He added, “If we can implement what the commission has proposed and move forward accordingly, Bangladesh will finally break free from its past. This is our path to rebuilding the nation anew. I thank Prof Ali Riaz and all commission members for their long and tireless work in making this historic day possible.”

Following the mass uprising of August 5 last year, which led to the fall of the Awami League government, the interim administration launched a series of state reform initiatives aimed at restoring democracy.

The process began with the formation of 11 reform commissions in two phases.

After extensive dialogues and debates involving the constitutional, electoral, public administration, judiciary, Anti-Corruption Commission, and police reform commissions, the July Charter was finally adopted.

Key outline of July Charter implementation

Official Order: Public approval is mandatory for implementing the Charter. An official order must be issued to authorize the referendum, form the Reform Council, and execute the process.

Referendum Question: The ballot will ask: “Do you approve the July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order 2025 and the 48 reform proposals listed in its schedule?”

Timing: The referendum may be held anytime between the promulgation of the order and the national election day.

If ‘Yes’ Wins: A Constitutional Reform Council will be formed with newly elected MPs.

If ‘No’ Wins: The process will end there. However, Prof Riaz noted that “the people will make the final decision even if the initial result is negative.”

Council Tenure and Work: The council must complete constitutional reforms within 270 days. If it fails to do so, the proposed reforms will be enacted automatically.

Two Oaths for MPs: Elected representatives will take two oaths — one as MPs and another as members of the Constitutional Reform Council.

Approval Procedure: A simple majority will be sufficient to approve reforms; a quorum will require 60 members.

Upper House Formation: Within 45 days of completing the reform process, an Upper House (Senate) will be formed based on proportional representation.

Note of Dissent: Any party’s objections will ultimately be subject to the people’s verdict — public approval through a referendum will serve as the final authority.