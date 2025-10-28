Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Recommendations on July Charter implementation submitted to CA Yunus

These recommendations outline ways to implement the July National Charter

National Consensus Commission submitted its recommendations on implementing the July Charter to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in the presence of the Council of Advisers on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Photo: CA Press Wing
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 11:01 PM

The National Consensus Commission on Tuesday submitted its recommendations on ways to implement the July Charter to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The Commission presented its recommendations at the State Guest House Jamuna before the members of the Council of Advisers.

These recommendations outline ways to implement the July National Charter.

Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz and commission members were also present.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday highlighted the importance of preserving all documents, videos, audios and photographs related to the discussions from the formation of the National Consensus Commission to the formulation of its final recommendations, describing them as invaluable assets.

“As a nation, we need to preserve and make accessible for everyone the context, process and decisions we have reached over time. All documents, including photos and videos of meetings, as well as all correspondence exchanged, should be systematically preserved and categorized. All discussions broadcast live on television should also be archived in segments,” he said.

Prof Yunus said these records would serve as living documents of history.

“Researchers should be able to access and use them. These documents will remain for generations and become central to future political discussions,” the chief adviser said while addressing the concluding meeting of the National Consensus Commission.

The chief adviser expressed gratitude to the political parties, officials and staff of the Consensus Commission, researchers, and members of the media for their cooperation.

The Commission members called on the government to take immediate steps to finalise the outline for implementing the July National Charter and to carry out the recommendations of other reform commissions.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusAli RiazJuly Charter
Read More

National polls: Field administration reshuffle to begin Saturday

High-level meeting on election preparations held at Jamuna

Salahuddin slams ‘mismatch’ between July Charter and NCC report

Miller tells CA Yunus: EU to send election observer team to Bangladesh

Nahid: NCP to sign July Charter if dissent note annulled

CA Yunus: Proper implementation of July Charter will free Bangladesh from the past

Latest News

DMTCL: No safety risks in metro rail operations

64 killed in war-like Rio drug raids

Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

Study: Climate inaction causing millions of avoidable deaths

Press secretary: Those interviewing Hasina mustn’t overlook her killings

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x