Recommendations on July Charter implementation submitted to CA Yunus

The National Consensus Commission on Tuesday submitted its recommendations on ways to implement the July Charter to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The Commission presented its recommendations at the State Guest House Jamuna before the members of the Council of Advisers.

These recommendations outline ways to implement the July National Charter.

Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz and commission members were also present.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday highlighted the importance of preserving all documents, videos, audios and photographs related to the discussions from the formation of the National Consensus Commission to the formulation of its final recommendations, describing them as invaluable assets.

“As a nation, we need to preserve and make accessible for everyone the context, process and decisions we have reached over time. All documents, including photos and videos of meetings, as well as all correspondence exchanged, should be systematically preserved and categorized. All discussions broadcast live on television should also be archived in segments,” he said.

Prof Yunus said these records would serve as living documents of history.

“Researchers should be able to access and use them. These documents will remain for generations and become central to future political discussions,” the chief adviser said while addressing the concluding meeting of the National Consensus Commission.

The chief adviser expressed gratitude to the political parties, officials and staff of the Consensus Commission, researchers, and members of the media for their cooperation.

The Commission members called on the government to take immediate steps to finalise the outline for implementing the July National Charter and to carry out the recommendations of other reform commissions.