Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Shafiqul: Fund mobilization for Rohingyas turns difficult

He highlights the importance of exploring diversified sources

File image of Shafiqul Alam. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 06:37 PM

Highlighting the importance of channeling new funds, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said the required fund mobilization for the Rohingyas living in Bangladesh has become difficult as many countries are not willing to fund like before.

“Recently, we have seen that fund mobilization has become difficult. Many countries apparently do not want to fund,” he said.

The press secretary referred to discussions between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and acting executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP) Carl Skau held in Rome where they focused on potentials for securing funds from new sources, including wealthy nations and multilateral financial institutions.

The chief adviser returned home on Wednesday morning, ending his two-day visit to Rome, Italy. 

Since the fighting reignited in Rakhine in 2024, another 1,50,000 individuals arrived in Bangladesh seeking safety.

“Altogether, Bangladesh is hosting 1.3 million Rohingyas,” said Press Secretary Shafiqul, noting that it is a huge task to deal with and it requires huge funding.

And yet — despite enormous challenges — Bangladesh continues to host them, setting an example to the rest of the world.

The press secretary said Bangladesh is highlighting the importance of new funding and new sources to diversify the fund mobilization and noted that the Western countries and wealthy nations had been extending support to the Rohingyas.

UN High commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has recently said they will continue to work with Member States, regional bodies, civil society, and refugee-led organizations to raise resources and advance protection, resilience and solutions for all displaced people within and from Myanmar.

"We have no other choice if we want to chart a new course for the people of Myanmar — one that is principled, pragmatic, and forward-looking and if we want to bring a lasting solution to the plight of the Rohingya people," he said, stressing that the UNHCR stands ready to support.

Grandi said the prospects for funding next year are grim and unless further resources are forthcoming, despite the needs, they will be forced to make more cuts, while striving to minimize the risk of losing lives: children dying of malnutrition, or people dying at sea as more refugees embark on dangerous boat journeys.

"We must do more, please. I call on all of you. And in addition to funding, it is critical to offer solutions, in line with the pledges made at the last Global Refugee Forum. Solutions such as resettlement as well as other pathways to hope, through education or labour mobility," Grandi added.

Acting executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP) Carl Skau has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to mobilising food assistance for 1.3 million Rohingya refugees sheltered in Bangladesh, stressing that the crisis remains one of the top priorities for the Rome-based UN agency.

Topics:

Shafiqul Alam
Read More

Shafiqul Alam trashes claims of mass army arrests by ICT

Press secretary: A genuine election will be held this time after a long gap

Shafiqul: Govt seeks WB, ADB help to strengthen capacity on trade negotiation

Press secretary demands release of Shahidul Alam, others

Shafiqul: Hasina murderer, evidence against her overwhelming

Shafiqul: Seeing ‘well-orchestrated move’ to foil polls, make it questionable

Latest News

Md Mahbub Alam new AMD of Southeast Bank

On White Cane Safety Day, Mirpur’s disability hub remains dangerously inaccessible

Prof Yunus to meet political parties ahead of July Charter signing

Kriti Sanon becomes first Indian celebrity to address WHS

2 JCD leaders stabbed dead in Chittagong

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x