Shafiqul: Fund mobilization for Rohingyas turns difficult

Highlighting the importance of channeling new funds, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said the required fund mobilization for the Rohingyas living in Bangladesh has become difficult as many countries are not willing to fund like before.

“Recently, we have seen that fund mobilization has become difficult. Many countries apparently do not want to fund,” he said.

The press secretary referred to discussions between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and acting executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP) Carl Skau held in Rome where they focused on potentials for securing funds from new sources, including wealthy nations and multilateral financial institutions.

The chief adviser returned home on Wednesday morning, ending his two-day visit to Rome, Italy.

Since the fighting reignited in Rakhine in 2024, another 1,50,000 individuals arrived in Bangladesh seeking safety.

“Altogether, Bangladesh is hosting 1.3 million Rohingyas,” said Press Secretary Shafiqul, noting that it is a huge task to deal with and it requires huge funding.

And yet — despite enormous challenges — Bangladesh continues to host them, setting an example to the rest of the world.

The press secretary said Bangladesh is highlighting the importance of new funding and new sources to diversify the fund mobilization and noted that the Western countries and wealthy nations had been extending support to the Rohingyas.

UN High commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has recently said they will continue to work with Member States, regional bodies, civil society, and refugee-led organizations to raise resources and advance protection, resilience and solutions for all displaced people within and from Myanmar.

"We have no other choice if we want to chart a new course for the people of Myanmar — one that is principled, pragmatic, and forward-looking and if we want to bring a lasting solution to the plight of the Rohingya people," he said, stressing that the UNHCR stands ready to support.

Grandi said the prospects for funding next year are grim and unless further resources are forthcoming, despite the needs, they will be forced to make more cuts, while striving to minimize the risk of losing lives: children dying of malnutrition, or people dying at sea as more refugees embark on dangerous boat journeys.

"We must do more, please. I call on all of you. And in addition to funding, it is critical to offer solutions, in line with the pledges made at the last Global Refugee Forum. Solutions such as resettlement as well as other pathways to hope, through education or labour mobility," Grandi added.

Acting executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP) Carl Skau has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to mobilising food assistance for 1.3 million Rohingya refugees sheltered in Bangladesh, stressing that the crisis remains one of the top priorities for the Rome-based UN agency.