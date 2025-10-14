Report against Hasina, 16 others in Meghna-Gomti Bridge toll scam case on March 12

A court on Tuesday set March 12, 2026 for filing probe report in a case lodged for allegedly causing a loss of Tk309 crore to the government through irregularities and abuse of power by awarding contract to collect toll on Meghna-Gomti Bridge.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Sabbir Faiz passed the order, accepting the first information report of the case.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on October 12 filed the case against 17

including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The other accused in the case are Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Khandaker

Mosharraf Hossain, Obaidul Quader, Anisul Huq, MA Mannan, MAN Siddique, Md

Faruq Jalil, Mohammad Shafiqul Karim, Md Firoz Iqbal, Ibne Alam Hasan, Md

Aftab Hossain Khan, Md Abdus Salam, Munir Uz Zaman Chowdhury, Selina

Chowdhury and Ikram Iqbal.

According to the case documents, Computer Network Systems Ltd (CNS) was given

the contract through a single-source tender, bypassing competitive bidding,

in 2016.

The CNS was given a five-year contract with a service charge of 17.75% of total toll revenue. As a result, it received more than T+489 crore in bills - much higher than comparable contracts.