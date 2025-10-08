Home adviser: Next general election will be a good one

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Wednesday reiterated that the next parliamentary election will be held in a peaceful, festive and good manner with cooperation from all concerned.

"If everyone cooperates, the upcoming national election will be held in a proper manner," he said.

He was replying to a question from journalists after handing over 20 double cabin pick up vans to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at its headquarters in the capital.

The home adviser said that if all stakeholders - including public, election commission, law enforcement agencies, and political parties - perform their roles responsibly, the next general election will be a festive one.

"We all will try to hold the upcoming parliamentary polls in a peaceful and festive manner," he said.

Describing the people as main factor, Jahangir said none can put any hindrance on the election once the people become election oriented.

The people of Bangladesh are very cautious about the election and the masses are starting to talk about the polls at tea stalls.

"It will increase more as the day progresses towards the election," he said.

Replying to a query about sudden processions being carried out by a vested quarter in a bid to create anarchy in the country, the home adviser said the number of processions have decreased significantly with capturing 244 people together.

The numbers of offences have decreased due to the initiatives of the law enforcement agencies, he said, adding that it will decrease further with the start of the election atmosphere.

About the recent attacks on policemen, the home adviser said the number of attacks on policemen has decreased.

"The people are becoming aware day by day. People are the owner of everything. The people will prevent it," he said.

The home adviser said the police have been suffering from a crisis of vehicles and accommodations.

He said they have purchased 20 pickup vans for police and handed over those to the DMP for enhancing their operational capacities.

Jahangir said the DMP has 50 police stations under its jurisdiction, adding that 25 of them are in rented houses and 25 others in their own buildings.

The home adviser said they have already laid foundation stone of five police stations under the DMP and will soon inaugurate the construction work of two more buildings.