Tuesday, October 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

7 DMP officers transferred

The transfers were issued in three orders signed by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali

Logo of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). Photo: Collected
Update : 07 Oct 2025, 08:03 PM

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has transferred seven officers holding the ranks of additional deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner.

The transfers were made through three separate office orders signed by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali.

According to one office order, Moeed Mohammad Rubel of the City-Admin and Logistics Division has been transferred to the POM-East Division.

Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Belayet Hossain of the Detective-Motijheel Division has been promoted to additional deputy commissioner of the Detective Division.

Md Akhtaruzzaman, assistant commissioner of the Traffic-Wari Division, Jatrabari Zone, has been transferred as additional deputy commissioner of the Prosecution Division.

Another order states that Assistant Commissioner Farzana Haque has been transferred to assistant commissioner Traffic-Dhanmondi Zone of the Traffic-Ramna Division, while Assistant Commissioner Md Abdullah El Baqi has been assigned as assistant commissioner, Traffic-Jatrabari Zone of the Traffic-Wari Division.

A third order notes that Md. Fazlul Karim of the Traffic-Motijheel Division has been transferred as additional deputy commissioner of the Tejgaon Zone and Paritran Talukder of the Protection Division (Parliament House Security) has been assigned as additional deputy commissioner of the Traffic-Motijheel Division.

Topics:

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)DMP Commissioner
Read More

DMP files 1,772 cases for violating traffic rules

DMP bans rallies, processions around chief adviser's residence, Secretariat

DMP Commissioner: No untoward incident reported so far during Durga Puja

2 ex-MPs, 11 Awami League leaders, activists arrested in Dhaka

DMP deploys extra security at 89 high-risk Durga Puja venues in Dhaka

Awami League’s flash procession: 244 activists arrested in Dhaka, crude bombs recovered

Latest News

NCP refuses any symbol from EC’s list, renews demand for Water Lily

Six police injured in Feni as attackers seize weapons and free detainee

India bets big on drones in push for military dominance

UN chief strongly condemns Huthis detaining nine more UN personnel in Yemen

What have 2 years of war in Gaza meant for Israel?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x