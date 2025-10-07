7 DMP officers transferred

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has transferred seven officers holding the ranks of additional deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner.

The transfers were made through three separate office orders signed by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali.

According to one office order, Moeed Mohammad Rubel of the City-Admin and Logistics Division has been transferred to the POM-East Division.

Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Belayet Hossain of the Detective-Motijheel Division has been promoted to additional deputy commissioner of the Detective Division.

Md Akhtaruzzaman, assistant commissioner of the Traffic-Wari Division, Jatrabari Zone, has been transferred as additional deputy commissioner of the Prosecution Division.

Another order states that Assistant Commissioner Farzana Haque has been transferred to assistant commissioner Traffic-Dhanmondi Zone of the Traffic-Ramna Division, while Assistant Commissioner Md Abdullah El Baqi has been assigned as assistant commissioner, Traffic-Jatrabari Zone of the Traffic-Wari Division.

A third order notes that Md. Fazlul Karim of the Traffic-Motijheel Division has been transferred as additional deputy commissioner of the Tejgaon Zone and Paritran Talukder of the Protection Division (Parliament House Security) has been assigned as additional deputy commissioner of the Traffic-Motijheel Division.