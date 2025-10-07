BPSC publishes examinee's seating chart for special BCS exam

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the seating arrangement and instructions for the 49th BCS (special) Examination-2025.

This examination, which is an MCQ-type written test, is scheduled to take place on Friday from 10am to 12pm, said a press release on Tuesday.

The BPSC has announced that the examination will be organized exclusively at the Dhaka center.

To complete peacefully and smoothly, the examination will be hosted across a total of 182 educational institutions located in different areas of the capital, in addition to the Commission's own two hall rooms.

For the convenience of the candidates, the detailed seating arrangement, the schedule, and specific instructions for conducting the examination have been published on the BPSC's official website, which is www.bpsc.gov.bd.

BPSC asked examinees to complete their entry into the examination center by 9am on the day of the exam.

During entry into the exam center, candidates are required to have their admission card and a valid photo identification, such as a National ID, passport, or driving license.

The BPSC has also emphasized that carrying any kind of electronic device is strictly prohibited.

This includes mobile phone sets, watches, calculators, and smart devices.

Inside the examination hall, candidates must correctly fill out the OMR sheet and are advised to exercise caution to prevent the answer sheet from being damaged.

The BPSC authority confirmed that all preparations have been completed for the fair and transparent organization of the 49th BCS (special) Exam-2025.

The Commission has warned that any candidate found to be involved in unethical activities will be immediately expelled and has urged all examinees to adhere strictly to the established rules.