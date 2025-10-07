Govt okays import of rice from India, wheat from US

The government has approved imports of 50,000 tonnes of non-Basmati parboiled rice from India and 220,000 tonnes of wheat from the United States to ensure food security and stabilize market supplies under the international open tender system for the fiscal year 2025–26.

The Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase (ACCGP), in its meeting, approved the proposal.

According to the proposal placed by the Ministry of Food, the Directorate General of Food will implement the procurement under package-01 at a total cost of Tk219.09 crore.

The price per tonne of rice has been fixed at $359.77.

Indian supplier Bagadiya Brothers Private Ltd has been selected as the lowest responsive bidder for the contract.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, who chaired the meeting, said the government always remains alert regarding the country’s rice situation.

“We are bringing in non-Basmati parboiled rice from India and wheat from the USA. The rice import is partly aimed at building reserves — in case domestic procurement or production falls short,” he said.

“Having a government buffer stock is always better, as private stocks alone may not stabilize the market. With rice already being transported by trucks again, the move will help ensure adequate supply and maintain price stability,” he added.

At the same meeting, the committee also gave a nod to another proposal from the Ministry of Food to import 0.22 million tonnes of wheat from the United States through a government-to-government (G2G) arrangement.

The total cost for the wheat import has been estimated at Tk825.31 crore, with the price per tonne set at $308.

US Wheat Associates–authorised firm Agrocorp International has been nominated to supply the wheat.