Govt approves 48 more agencies for 2026 Hajj operations

The government has approved an additional 48 Hajj agencies in the sixth phase to take part in the 2026 Hajj operations.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs published the list of these agencies on Sunday, granting them conditional preliminary approval.

Previously, the government had released a list of 702 eligible agencies across five phases.

According to the terms, any agency from the published list that fails to register pilgrims (not pre-register) for the 2026 Hajj season without a valid reason will face administrative action. Each agency must sign a written agreement with its pilgrims to ensure the provision of services and facilities in Mecca and Medina.

Every approved agency will be required to send the number of pilgrims assigned to them by the Saudi authorities. The terms further state that each agency must appoint one experienced Hajj guide proficient in Arabic for every 46 pilgrims.

No unregistered individual may be taken to Hajj under any circumstances. If an agency attempts to do so, its licence will be revoked without prior notice, and legal action will follow.

Should any agency face disciplinary action or be found ineligible after the list’s publication, its name will be removed from the list without the need for explanation.

The agencies have been included on the eligibility list on the condition that their licences remain valid until September next year. Those whose licences expire by then must apply for renewal within the stipulated period. Failure to apply or renew will result in removal from the list, the ministry said.

Each agency must also submit updated copies of its Hajj licence, travel licence, trade licence, and income tax certificate before signing an agreement with the Hajj director.

Based on the lunar calendar, the holy Hajj is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia on May 26, 2026. Similar to the current year, a total of 127,198 pilgrims from Bangladesh will be allowed to perform Hajj in 2026.