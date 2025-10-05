Political parties reach consensus on referendum over July Charter

Political parties on Sunday reached a consensus to hold a referendum on the implementation of the July National Charter 2025, though still differences remain over the timing of the plebiscite and the implementation procedure.

“A significant progress has been made among political parties on the implementation process of the July National Charter 2025. A consensus has been reached among the parties on holding a referendum,” said Vice Chairman of the National Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz in the afternoon after chairing a discussion with the parties in the capital.

The dialogue, held from 11:45am to 5pm with a one-hour lunch break at the Foreign Service Academy, was aimed at determining the process for implementing the July National Charter 2025, particularly the constitution-related reform recommendations.

Prof Riaz said ensuring people’s participation is essential for the implementation of the July National Charter. “All political parties have agreed to hold a referendum for their (people’s) consent. We see this as the first major step in the implementation process. It’s a big achievement," he said.

Noting that the commission has also proposed a structure for the new legislature formed after the next parliamentary election, he said: “The legislature that will be formed through the February election should be given such characteristics that the proposed constitutional amendments based on the July Charter can be easily completed. The political parties are practically in agreement on this issue as well.”

Besides, some parties had previously suggested for seeking the opinion of the Supreme Court under the Article 106 of the constitution, but now most parties feel that this may no longer be necessary, said the NCC vice chairman.

Recalling with gratitude 'tolerance' and 'courage’ the political parties showed to change their rigid stance, he said: "They have stepped aside from party positions and played a role in building national unity. This is a major step forward in implementing the July Charter."

Citing that the commission members met with the Chief Adviser and also the NCC chief Prof Muhammad Yunus on Sunday morning to report the reform progress. He said that the chief adviser urged the commission to finalize the recommendations quickly.

Prof Riaz said the commission is hopeful of finalizing its recommendations and submitting them to the government by October 15, the day its tenure will expire.

He said the commission has already received the names of representatives from three-fourths of the 30 parties involved in the discussions to sign the charter.

Prof Riaz said they think no need to further extend the tenure of the commission beyond October 15 next.

The NCC vice chairman confirmed that there will be another meeting with political parties and alliances on October 8 next. There is also plan to hold separate meetings with the commission's expert panel to clarify the legal and constitutional framework over the latest proposal regarding the implementation of July charter.