Jahangir: Fascists behind plot to destabilize CHT

Adviser to the Ministry of Home Affairs Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said the fascist and their cohorts are behind the conspiracy to create unrest at CHT region and ruin communal harmony by adding beard on the face of ‘Oshur’ (demon) during Durga Puja celebrations.

“It has already been proved that the patronage of the cohorts of fascist behind the conspiracy to unsettle the CHT region and destroy the communal harmony there,” he said after emerging from the core committee meeting on law and order at the Ministry of Home Affairs in Bangladesh Secretariat.

He said there was a link between dishonoring the chief adviser in a neighboring country while making an idol of the Durga Puja.

Jahangir said the collective efforts of all including the military personnel, law enforcement agencies and support from the common people have successfully foiled the plot.

More to follow...