Prof Yunus happy over National Consensus Commission’s progress

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Sunday expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the National Consensus Commission, which is expected to submit its final report soon.

Prof Yunus, who also serves as the chief of the commission, thanked all its members for their dedication and directed them to update him on the final stages of the commission’s work as soon as possible.

Vice-Chairman of the commission Prof Ali Riaz said the National Consensus Commission will present its final report to the interim government soon.

These issues were discussed during a meeting of the National Consensus Commission, chaired by Prof Yunus, at the State Guest House Jamuna on Sunday morning.

During the hour-long meeting, the commission members reviewed the positions of various political parties on the contents of the July Charter, its proposed implementation methods and the commission’s stance on related issues.

Prof Ali Riaz said the commission has received extensive cooperation from all political parties and unprecedented support from the media.

Members of the commission and advisers to the interim government were also present at the meeting.