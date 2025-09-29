Investigation report in BB reserve heist case on Nov 4

The court has fixed November 4 for the submission of the investigation report in the case filed over the Bangladesh Bank reserve heist.

Although the report was due for submission on Monday, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka Zakir Hossain rescheduled the date after the investigation agency, CID, failed to submit it.

On February 5, 2016, through fraudulent use of a SWIFT code, $8.1 million was stolen from the Federal Reserve Bank of the United States and transferred to the Philippines.

Authorities believed that a local network inside the country assisted the hacker group in stealing the reserve funds.

In this connection, on March 15 of the same year, Zobayer Bin Huda, deputy director of the Accounts and Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank, filed a case at Motijheel police station against unidentified persons under Section 4 of the Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012 (Amendment 2015) along with Sections 54 and 379 of the Information and Communication Technology Act 2006.

The case is currently being investigated by the Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).