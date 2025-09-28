Sunday, September 28, 2025

Food adviser inspects new warehouse under construction in Chittagong

This warehouse is part of a larger project to build new food storage facilities at strategic locations across the country

Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumdar. Photo: UNB
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 05:32 PM

Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumdar inspected the construction progress of a 500-ton capacity food warehouse in Anwara upazila in Chittagong on Sunday morning. 

Arriving at the project site at 9:30am, he reviewed the ongoing work and interacted with contractor teams and officials, stressing timely completion.

The adviser noted that Anwara upazila already has a food warehouse with a capacity of 1,000 tons, and the new 500-ton facility is progressing well with an expected completion date of June next year.

The inspection was attended by Director General of the Food Department Md Abul Hasanath Humayun Kabir, Chittagong Regional Food Controller SM Kaiser Ali, District Food Controller Sheikh Riyad Kamal Rony, Anwara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tahmina Akhter, and Upazila Food Controller Jannatul Aksa, among others.

This warehouse is part of a larger project to build new food storage facilities at strategic locations across the country.

In Chittagong, warehouses are also under construction in Satkania and Sandwip upazilas.

The total project cost is estimated at Tk10.74 crore, with completion slated for July next year.

Topics:

ChittagongwarehouseMinistry of Food
বাংলা হোমপেজ

