Sunday, September 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Puja in Bangladesh: Govt warns of stern action over communal rumours

Ansar and around one lakh security personnel, including BGB platoons, deployed for Puja until October 2

File image of Durga puja. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 04:42 PM

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday warned that tougher action will be taken against those spreading rumours or inciting communal unrest on social media centring Durga Puja.

The adviser came up with the warning while briefing reporters after a meeting of the Core Committee on Law and Order at the Secretariat.

He said that there will be 33,355 Puja mandaps across the country this year, nearly an increase by over 1000 compared to the past year.

To ensure security, Ansar members have been deployed since Wednesday and will remain on duty until October 2, he said, adding that nearly one lakh security personnel, including Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) platoons have been deployed for the Puja security.

Besides, seven members from each Puja committee will perform round-the-clock duty, while some 80,000 volunteers assigned by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs have been linked through the NTMC app for community-level vigilance, he said.

Nearly 70,000 police personnel are also engaged alongside intelligence surveillance at vulnerable temples, said the adviser, adding: "Rumour-mongers and communal instigators on social media will face strict action. We have already received reports of such attempts in different areas.”

Responding to a query, he said: “Chief adviser has already informed the UN that elections will be held in February. We are preparing our law-and-order measures keeping that in mind.”

On possible sabotage during Puja, the adviser dismissed concerns saying that there is no threat.

“I personally visited mandaps in Dhaka, Narayanganj and Munshiganj and found no sign of unrest. A handful of fascist collaborators are trying to spread panic, but they will not succeed,” Jahangir Alam added.

Topics:

Durga PujaLt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
Read More

Tarique Rahman extends Durga Puja greetings

Passenger movement through Benapole rises ahead of Durga Puja holiday

Sharmeen S Murshid: 80,000 officials, volunteers to assist Durga Puja security

Home adviser: Govt working to control situation in Khagrachhari

Home adviser: 400,000 security personnel deployed for Durga Puja

Durga Puja begins with Maha Shashti Sunday

Latest News

Premier Bank felicitates M Nurul Alam on being new ICSB council member

New Gaza-bound flotilla sets off from Sicily

NRB Bank launches 2 new products

Tarique Rahman extends Durga Puja greetings

Iran denounces unjustifiable return of UN sanctions

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x