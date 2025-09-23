Govt okays procurement of 40,000 body cameras for police use

The government on Tuesday approved the procurement of around 40,000 body cameras for police personnel to be used during the upcoming national election, scheduled for February.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed disclosed the decision while briefing reporters after a meeting of the Advisers' Council Committee on Government Purchase and the Advisers' Council Committee on Economic Affairs.

He said the procurement would be carried out through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to ensure quality, transparency, and neutrality in the process.

“An estimated 40,000 body cameras will be provided to police. We have approved the proposal, and the process will begin immediately. The procurement will be handled through UNDP, just like the way Unicef facilitates vaccine procurement under the EPI programme,” the adviser said.

He explained that purchase through UNDP will help avoid controversies over quality and pricing, as international tenders will be floated and responsibility will lie with the agency. “This is government money earmarked for election purposes, and the cameras will specifically be for police use during the election,” Dr Salehuddin said.

Responding to a query on election preparations, the adviser clarified that the Election Commission is responsible for conducting polls while the government is supporting necessary logistical and security arrangements.

“Our part is to ensure readiness on the financial and administrative side. The body cameras are one such measure,” he said.

The adviser added that since the procurement is being done through UNDP, there will be no need for separate negotiations by the government. “UNDP will ensure supply of good quality cameras at competitive prices,” he said.