Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Govt okays procurement of 40,000 body cameras for police use

Dr Salehuddin said UNDP will handle the procurement, ensuring quality cameras at competitive prices without government negotiations

Collage Image of Camera & Govt Logo. Photo: UNB
Update : 23 Sep 2025, 02:40 PM

The government on Tuesday approved the procurement of around 40,000 body cameras for police personnel to be used during the upcoming national election, scheduled for February.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed disclosed the decision while briefing reporters after a meeting of the Advisers' Council Committee on Government Purchase and the Advisers' Council Committee on Economic Affairs.

He said the procurement would be carried out through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to ensure quality, transparency, and neutrality in the process.

“An estimated 40,000 body cameras will be provided to police. We have approved the proposal, and the process will begin immediately. The procurement will be handled through UNDP, just like the way Unicef facilitates vaccine procurement under the EPI programme,” the adviser said.

He explained that purchase through UNDP will help avoid controversies over quality and pricing, as international tenders will be floated and responsibility will lie with the agency. “This is government money earmarked for election purposes, and the cameras will specifically be for police use during the election,” Dr Salehuddin said.

Responding to a query on election preparations, the adviser clarified that the Election Commission is responsible for conducting polls while the government is supporting necessary logistical and security arrangements.

“Our part is to ensure readiness on the financial and administrative side. The body cameras are one such measure,” he said.

The adviser added that since the procurement is being done through UNDP, there will be no need for separate negotiations by the government. “UNDP will ensure supply of good quality cameras at competitive prices,” he said.

Topics:

Salehuddin Ahmed
Read More

Finance adviser stresses strengthening capital market to reduce bank dependency

Salehuddin: Investing in education means investing in Bangladesh future

Salehuddin: Economic growth drives tax collection, not enforcement

Salehuddin: Govt procuring LNG after comparing international prices

Salehuddin: Operational autonomy of BPSC is very urgent

Govt okays import of two LNG cargoes from Singapore

Latest News

Banners, festoons banned in Cucsu polls

Rizvi: BNP yet to approve candidates for national election

EC plans dialogue with academics, civil society Sunday

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of Bangladesh

Shafiqul: Attack on NCP's Akhtar an undesirable incident

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x