Cyber law 2025: Online gamblers to face 2 years' jail or Tk 1C fine

Anyone found guilty of online gambling, fraud, or deception under the new Cyber Security Ordinance 2025 will face up to two years in prison, a fine of up to Tk1 crore, or both, according to Section 20 of the ordinance.

The law states that if any person, organization, company or institution creates, operates, or promotes any online platform, app, or device related to gambling — or takes part in, supports, or advertises such activities — they will be committing a punishable offence.

This includes promoting or encouraging gambling directly or indirectly on social media platforms such as Facebook, Google, YouTube, WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok, and others.

The High Court Division has also issued directives to take effective and urgent action to stop online gambling across the country.

All individuals and organizations have been strongly advised to refrain from participating in or supporting gambling-related advertisements.

To prevent cybercrime and ensure public safety, all relevant electronic, print, and social media platforms have been asked to remove, block, or shut down any websites, apps, links, and advertisements related to online gambling immediately.