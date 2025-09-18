Ongoing talks with political parties to resolve all issues, hopes Shafiqul

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Thursday expressed confidence that the ongoing dialogue between political parties and the National Consensus Commission will lead to peaceful and comprehensive solutions to all political issues.

“We think the discussion between the political leaders and the National Consensus Commission is still underway. We are hopeful that political parties’ discussions with the commission will result in peaceful resolutions to all issues,” he said.

Alam made the remarks in response to a journalist’s question regarding certain political parties’ plans to take to the streets to press their demands, and the interim government’s stance on the matter.

He was briefing the media at the Foreign Service Academy following a meeting of the Council of Advisers, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad and Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad were also present at the briefing.

The interim government has already extended the tenure of the National Consensus Commission by one month.

The commission, formed through SRO No-55 Act, 2025 on February 12, will now continue its work until October 15.

The seven-member commission, led by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, was tasked with reviewing and adopting recommendations from the reform commissions.

As part of its responsibilities, it has been engaging with political parties to reach agreements on reforms.

Prof Dr Ali Riaz is serving as the vice-president of the commission. Other members include Dr M Aiyub Mia (Public Administration Reform Commission), Safar Raj Hossain (Police Administration Reform Commission), Badiul Alam Majumdar (Election System Reform Commission), Justice Emdadul Haque Azad (Judiciary Reform Commission), and Dr Iftekharuzzaman (Anti-Corruption Commission Reform Commission).

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), and six other political parties are set to announce a simultaneous programme with some demands, including the immediate implementation of the July Charter, media reported.