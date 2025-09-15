Monday, September 15, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Multiple online birth records hinder NID correction process

EC will notify Birth and Death Registration authority if multiple online birth certificates are found for a person during NID correction verification

File image of smart NID card. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 08:50 PM

The Election Commission is struggling in processing National Identity Card (NID) correction applications as many citizens hold multiple online birth certificates, officials said.

In this context, the EC has decided to formally inform the Birth and Death Registration authority whenever multiple online birth certificates are found against a person during the verification of National Identity Card (NID) correction applications.

The decision came at the EC’s monthly coordination meeting on Monday.

In some cases, more than one online birth certificate against a person is found during the verification for NID correction, which creates confusion and makes it difficult to make a decision. So, it has been decided that the EC will write to the Birth and Death Registration wing of the Local Government Division, said the EC officials.

Director General of the National Identity Registration Wing ASM Humayun Kabir told the media that now multiple birth certificates against a person have emerged as one of the biggest challenges in the NID correction process.

“It causes problems for us in making decisions and increases suffering for people. That’s why we’ve decided to record all relevant information and notify the authorities concerned whenever such cases are found. After we get their response, we will take the next step,” he said.

During the meeting, the officials have been instructed to settle the pending applications quickly. “If applicants cannot be contacted despite repeated attempts, their application will be cancelled,” said an official.

Nearly one million applications were resolved in the last one year under a special crash program. According to the EC latest data, Bangladesh now has 12,63,07,594 voters -- 6,41,00,455 male voters, 6,22,05,819 female voters and 1,230 transgender voters.

Topics:

Election Commission (EC)Birth CertificateNational Identity Cards (NID)
