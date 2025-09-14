Prof Yunus asks PKSF to expand programs with tech-driven youth entrepreneurship

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Sunday encouraged the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) to expand its programs on a large scale and give the young people an opportunity to become entrepreneurs taking advantage of the technology that connected them with the world.

“Technology has connected us with the world in a big way in all works. By taking advantage of this technology, time has come to create an opportunity for every person allowing them to go where he or she wants to go, centering their creativity,” he said, hoping that the PKSF will start a new journey towards that goal with the formal opening of the new building.

Highlighting the importance of making things time-befitting for further expansion of PKSF programs, the chief adviser said this approach can do a miracle if they can proceed accordingly.

He said: “People are born to be entrepreneurs.”

Prof Yunus made the comments while speaking as the chief guest at a ceremony marking the formal opening of the PKSF Building-2 where he shared the stories of PKSF’s formation stage, his role and its long journey.

He fondly recalled the old memories and the persons involved in its initial stage, noting that he felt like a reunion with the old friends through this opening ceremony.

The chief adviser unveiled the plaque of the newly constructed PKSF Bhaban-2 at Khiljee Road (Bir Uttom A N M Nuruzzaman Road), Shyamoli, Mohammadpur.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed spoke as a special guest at the ceremony chaired by PKSF Chairman Zakir Ahmed Khan.

Managing Director (MD) of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Md Fazlul Kader delivered welcome remarks.

Appreciating the role played by all in alleviating poverty in the country, Prof Yunus said they have a long way to go but stressed that Bangladesh’s preparation phase has been very strong which is rarely seen in other countries.

“The stage we are at now can be done on a very large scale. There is no need to worry about money because all have confidence in us,” he said, suggesting investment in creating entrepreneurs.

Prof Yunus said today's youth are not like those from the '80s or '90s and they are more mature, and this raises questions about how well they are being prepared for the roles they must play in society.