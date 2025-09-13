Saturday, September 13, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Additional IGP Rezaul Karim joins as ATU chief

Karim instructed ATU to be more efficient and up-to-date, says an ATU press release

Additional IGP of Bangladesh Police Md Rezaul Karim. Photo: BSS
Update : 13 Sep 2025, 07:45 PM

Additional IGP of Bangladesh Police Md Rezaul Karim has assumed charge as the chief of Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU).

Immediately after joining the ATU on Thursday, Karim gave instructions to all levels of the force to be more efficient and up-to-date, said an ATU press release.

Karim passed the 15th BCS with distinction and joined Bangladesh Police as assistant superintendent of police (ASP) on November 15, 1995.

During his long career, he served in various positions in Bogra, Lalmonirhat, Khagrachhari, Chandpur, Rajbari, Chapainawabganj, Natore, Jhenaidah, Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), Highway Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Branch (SB), Police Training Centre (PTC) Noakhali, Range Reserve Force (RRF) Dhaka, ATU, and most recently as commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.

He was awarded the PPM-Service Medal and the IGP Badge twice in recognition of his honesty, talent and efficiency in performing his duties.

Karim earned his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from the Department of Applied Physics and Electronics, University of Dhaka.

He received higher professional training in several countries including Bangladesh, USA and Australia.

He also held important positions in the United Nations peacekeeping missions in Liberia and East Timor.

Topics:

Bangladesh PoliceAnti-Terrorism Unit (ATU)
