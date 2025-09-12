Shafiqul: Parliamentary elections to be held by February 15

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Friday reaffirmed that the upcoming national elections will be held by February 15, 2026, as per the schedule set by the interim government, despite differing views among political parties.

Speaking during a visit to the ancestral home of renowned poet Farruk Ahmed, widely known as the "Poet of the Muslim Renaissance", in Sreepur upazila of Magura, Shafiqul said that political diversity is a natural aspect of a democratic system.

"There are differences of opinion among political parties, which is very natural. If there were no differences, there wouldn't be different parties," he said.

He reiterated that the elections would be held on time, adding: "There is no possibility of postponing the election."

Shafiqul also issued a strong warning against any attempts to derail the electoral process.

"The election will take place in the first half of February, as per the commitment of the interim government. Any ill-attempt to disrupt this process will not succeed," he asserted.

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming polls, the press secretary described it as a "foundational election" that will shape the country's future political course.

"This election will not only determine the future of governance but will also lay the groundwork for subsequent elections and the overall political system of Bangladesh," he said.