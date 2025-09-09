Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Nepal unrest: Bangladesh embassy shares contacts for stranded Biman passengers

Embassy officials estimate that around 500 Bangladeshi passengers of Biman are currently in Nepal

Embassy of Bangladesh, Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo: Collected
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 10:21 PM

The Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu has released contact details for Biman Bangladesh Airlines passengers stranded in Nepal following recent flight disruptions.

Passengers on the Kathmandu–Dhaka route have been advised to contact the following Biman officials for updates:

  • Country Manager, Kathmandu Office: +977 9851037510
  • Station Manager: +977 9851026159
  • Sales Department: +977 9847918402

According to the Embassy, more than 350 calls have been received on its hotline from Bangladeshi nationals seeking information about flight schedules, delays and rescheduling. Embassy officials estimate that around 500 Bangladeshi passengers of Biman are currently in Nepal.

Of these, approximately 100 are government officials and football players visiting Nepal on official assignments, while the number of private travellers and tourists has yet to be confirmed.

The Embassy has assured passengers that Biman Bangladesh Airlines will reschedule flights in consultation with Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority, depending on the evolving security situation.

