July National Charter: Commission to consult political parties

The National Consensus Commission on Monday reviewed expert opinions on the implementation of the “July National Charter 2025.”

The meeting, held at the commission’s office in the National Parliament Bhaban, examined suggestions and recommendations presented by experts during a session on Sunday.

The commission also analyzed input received from political parties and has decided to hold formal discussions with them on the matter.

The meeting was attended by the commission’s Vice President, Professor Ali Riaz, members Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Safar Raj Hossain, and Dr Md Ayub Mia. Monir Haider, special assistant to the chief adviser overseeing the consensus process, was also present.