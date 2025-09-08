Monday, September 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

July National Charter: Commission to consult political parties

Commission reviewed suggestions and recommendations received from experts

Update : 08 Sep 2025, 07:02 PM

The National Consensus Commission on Monday reviewed expert opinions on the implementation of the “July National Charter 2025.”

The meeting, held at the commission’s office in the National Parliament Bhaban, examined suggestions and recommendations presented by experts during a session on Sunday. 

The commission also analyzed input received from political parties and has decided to hold formal discussions with them on the matter.

The meeting was attended by the commission’s Vice President, Professor Ali Riaz, members Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Safar Raj Hossain, and Dr Md Ayub Mia. Monir Haider, special assistant to the chief adviser overseeing the consensus process, was also present.

Topics:

Dr IftekharuzzamanAli RiazNational Consensus Commission
Read More

Consensus commission consults experts on finalizing National Charter 2025

Consensus commission holds meeting to finalize July National Charter

Ali Riaz: Political commitment to media reform is the real reform

26 parties submit opinions after reviewing July Charter

July Charter: Consensus Commission sits with law adviser, AG

23 parties including BNP, NCP submit opinions on July Charter draft

Latest News

Committee formed to expedite trials of crimes during July uprising

Brac, TikTok host ‘Project Reflections and Youth Entrepreneurship Fair’

AIUB students gain real-world insights through educational field trip

Army clarifies role ahead of election, dismisses social media propaganda

Motorcyclist dies as bus hits him at Khilgaon

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x