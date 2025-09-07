Local administration instructed to take tougher stance on law and order

Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser Shafiqul Alam has said that directives have been issued for local administrations across the country to adopt a stricter stance following recent incidents of violence in different areas.

The instruction was given by Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus during a meeting on law and order held at the State Guest House Jamuna on Sunday. Details of the meeting were later shared by Shafiqul Alam during a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Shafiqul Alam said: “The local administration has been instructed to firmly deal with the incidents taking place. Strict directives on this matter were given at today’s (Sunday) meeting.”

The meeting also stressed the importance of maintaining the political unity that had been established in July, urging political parties to foster stronger relations among themselves to ensure the security situation does not deteriorate in the run-up to the election, he added.

The press secretary said the meeting decided to strengthen monitoring against illegal gatherings and flash processions, with firm legal action to be taken against those instigating such activities.

The chief adviser also warned that attempts may be made to destabilize the country during the upcoming Durga Puja, urging authorities to draw on last year’s positive experience and to ensure all necessary security measures are in place in advance, he added.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has been tasked with arranging meetings with faith-based organizations to uphold communal harmony, with the religious adviser expected to engage with them soon, he further added.

He also said that the meeting underscored continuous monitoring of the security situation, with emphasis on greater coordination among security agencies and advance preparations by the administration. In addition, the chief adviser directed full cooperation with the Dhaka University authorities to ensure the Ducsu elections are held in a peaceful and festive atmosphere.

According to Shafiqul Alam, defeated fascist forces are becoming increasingly desperate as the country moves towards elections and as the trial of those involved in the July massacre progresses rapidly.

These groups, he said, are now working to disrupt peace and order and obstruct the democratic journey. The matter has now moved beyond law and order and has become a national security issue.

The meeting concluded that no concessions will be given in the interest of national security and that unity among all political parties with the people is essential for the country’s welfare.