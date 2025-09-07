Home adviser: Instability being plotted ahead of Durga Puja

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday warned that attempts are being made to create unrest centering the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations.

“Just like last year, efforts are underway to create instability during the Durga Puja. We must remain on the highest alert this year as well,” he said while addressing the inaugural session of police election training program at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital.

He also assured that law enforcement agencies are working to ensure maximum security for the upcoming celebrations.

Turning to the upcoming national election, the adviser said peaceful elections are not solely the responsibility of law enforcement agencies.

“There are several stakeholders – public and their level of participation, political parties and their approach, as well as the Election Commission, administration, and law enforcement agencies,” he said.

A free, fair and festive election is not possible without everyone’s cooperation, he added.

He also urged police officers to move past memories of the 2014, 2018, and 2024 elections and to help curb corruption and drug abuse in society.

Praising the recent police recruitment process, the adviser said: “This time, you’ve shown the nation that a fair recruitment process is possible. Journalists often look for flaws but they couldn’t find anything wrong this time. The recruitment was neutral. I didn’t recommend a single candidate nor did anyone from the ministry.”

On the issue of postings, he admitted some challenges but reaffirmed his commitment to reforms.

“Before the election, I assure you postings will be done through a lottery system, as I promised. There will be obstacles but I will not be influenced. If I remain in office, the process will be completed by lottery,” he said.