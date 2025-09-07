Monday, September 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Home adviser: Instability being plotted ahead of Durga Puja

Jahangir urged police to move past memories of 2014, 2018, and 2024 elections and to help curb corruption and drug abuse in society

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury speaking to reporters at the inaugural session of election training program at Rajarbagh Police Lines. Photo: UNB
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 04:44 PM

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday warned that attempts are being made to create unrest centering the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations.

“Just like last year, efforts are underway to create instability during the Durga Puja. We must remain on the highest alert this year as well,” he said while addressing the inaugural session of police election training program at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital.

He also assured that law enforcement agencies are working to ensure maximum security for the upcoming celebrations.

Turning to the upcoming national election, the adviser said peaceful elections are not solely the responsibility of law enforcement agencies.

“There are several stakeholders – public and their level of participation, political parties and their approach, as well as the Election Commission, administration, and law enforcement agencies,” he said.

A free, fair and festive election is not possible without everyone’s cooperation, he added.

He also urged police officers to move past memories of the 2014, 2018, and 2024 elections and to help curb corruption and drug abuse in society.

Praising the recent police recruitment process, the adviser said: “This time, you’ve shown the nation that a fair recruitment process is possible. Journalists often look for flaws but they couldn’t find anything wrong this time. The recruitment was neutral. I didn’t recommend a single candidate nor did anyone from the ministry.”

On the issue of postings, he admitted some challenges but reaffirmed his commitment to reforms.

“Before the election, I assure you postings will be done through a lottery system, as I promised. There will be obstacles but I will not be influenced. If I remain in office, the process will be completed by lottery,” he said.

Topics:

Durga PujaLt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
Read More

Home adviser: Law and order situation has slightly deteriorated

Home Adviser: Dacoits who attacked Gajaria police camp fled the country

Home adviser: Air Force, Navy to be deployed alongside Army in Feb polls

Jahangir: 1604 protests held in Dhaka since Interim Govt took office

Jahangir: Remain united against any move to foil upcoming polls

Ministry protests fake audio call records of home adviser

Latest News

Report: Bangladesh has the most default loans in Asia

Consensus commission consults experts on finalizing National Charter 2025

Experts for stronger trade negotiations capacity ahead of LDC graduation

Low-lying areas in Khagrachari flooded due to onrush of water from upstream

KIA Bangladesh unveils all-new KIA Sportage

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x