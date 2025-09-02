Tuesday, September 02, 2025

Law adviser: Number of tribunals may increase to expedite July trials

Government is giving utmost importance to the trial of July-August killings, he said

Adviser Asif Nazrul, Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Chief Prosecutor Advocate Tajul Islam, along with members of the prosecution team. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 02 Sep 2025, 12:37 PM

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has said that the number of tribunals may increase to expedite the trials of the killings during last year's July uprising.

He made the comments on Tuesday, after inspecting the International Crimes Tribunal in the morning.

Asif Nazrul said the government is giving utmost importance to the trial of the July-August killings. The pace of the trial is also satisfactory. The number of tribunals may increase further to conclude the trial process quickly.

Present with him at the time were Housing, Public Works and Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Attorney General Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Chief Prosecutor Advocate Tajul Islam, along with members of the prosecution team.

Topics:

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)Asif NazrulAnti-Discrimination Student Movement
