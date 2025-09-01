Monday, September 01, 2025

DMP suspends one additional deputy commissioner

ADC Razib will remain attached to the range DIG office in Sylhet, reads the ministry gazette

Ministry of Home Affairs logo. Photo: BSS
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 08:11 PM

The government has suspended the additional deputy commissioner (Counter Terrorism Research and Development Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Sheikh Razibul Hasan.

In this regard, a gazette signed by the Home Ministry's Senior Secretary Nasimul Gani was issued on Monday.
 
It stated that he has been suspended from government service in line with the provisions of Section 39 (1) of Government Service Rule 2018.

The notification said that ADC Razib will remain attached to the range DIG office, Sylhet. 

Topics:

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)
