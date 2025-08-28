Thursday, August 28, 2025

Lalon Shah's death anniversary declared 'Ka' category day

Previously, birth and death anniversaries of Kazi Nazrul Islam and Rabindranath Tagore was included in the "Ka" category list

Fakir Lalon Shah. Photo: BSS
Update : 28 Aug 2025, 09:05 PM

The government declared the death anniversary of Fakir Lalon Shah on October 17 as a 'Ka' category day.

The decision was taken on Thursday at the Advisory Council meeting held at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam disclosed this information at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the city on Thursday afternoon.

"The Advisory Council has approved a proposal to recognize October 17, the death anniversary of the great Baul saint Fakir Lalon Shah, as a category "Ka" day," he said.

The press secretary said Fakir Lalon Shah was not only a lyricist or musician, he was a philosopher and a seeker of profound life wisdom. 

"His songs have stirred the hearts of the Bangalees for generations. Lalon's philosophy of equality, love for human beings, and non-communal spirit continue to inspire us till today," Shafiqul Alam said.

Lalon's music has long transcended the Baul community, becoming an inseparable part of cultural life across rural and urban Bangladesh, he said.

According to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, the press secretary said that the recognition of Lalon's death anniversary as a "Ka" category day is expected to give new impetus to research and cultural practice in universities, research institutions, and cultural organizations.

"This decision will also help showcase Bangladesh's rich cultural heritage on the global stage. Lalon is one of the treasured assets of our global cultural heritage," he noted.

The council also discussed honoring other cultural icons such as novelist Humayun Ahmed, artist SM Sultan, and rock musician Ayub Bachchu, Shafiqul Alam said, adding, however, only the proposal on Fakir Lalon Shah's death anniversary was finalized at Thursday's meeting.

Previously, the birth and death anniversaries of Kazi Nazrul Islam and Rabindranath Tagore had been included in the "Ka" category list of days.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusFakir Lalon ShahShafiqul Alam
