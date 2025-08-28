Thursday, August 28, 2025

Govt okays draft law on enforced disappearances

The draft, which will be finalized after further review, was approved at a meeting of the council of advisers chaired by the Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus presided over a meeting of the Advisory Council at his office in Tejgaon on August 28, 2025. Photo: PID
Update : 28 Aug 2025, 05:36 PM

The interim government on Thursday approved in principle the draft of the Enforced Disappearance Prevention and Redress Ordinance 2025.

The draft, which will be finalized after further review, was approved at a meeting of the council of advisers chaired by Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus at his Tejgaon office.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said the draft ordinance had been revised based on opinions from the Commission on Enforced Disappearances, feedback from Bangladesh Legal Aid Services Trust, Human Rights Watch, and other rights organizations, as well as consultations held by the Law and Justice Division.

He said the draft defines enforced disappearance as an ongoing crime and includes provisions for severe punishments, including the death penalty. It also criminalizes the establishment or use of secret detention centres.

According to him, the ordinance empowers the National Human Rights Commission to receive and investigate complaints, provides for the formation of a tribunal for prevention, redress and protection, mandates trial within 120 days of filing a complaint, and ensures protection for victims, whistleblowers and witnesses, along with compensation and legal assistance for victims.

On another decision, the council approved the closure of three land ports that had been set up largely for political reasons but lacked infrastructure and generated little trade. Maintaining them had become a financial burden for the government, the press secretary said.

Besides, the council consented to a proposal to include October 17, the death anniversary of Fakir Lalon Shah, in the “Ka” category.

