Army denies deployment in upcoming student union elections

The statement was released Thursday at noon

File image of Bangladesh Army. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Aug 2025, 03:21 PM

The Bangladesh Army has dismissed media reports claiming it would be deployed in the upcoming central student union elections at several public universities.

The matter was confirmed in a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The statement reads: "It is hereby clarified that the government has not issued any directive for the Bangladesh Army to perform duties in these elections and there is no scope for such involvement in the future."

The Bangladesh Army has said that recent reports in various media and on social media regarding its deployment in connection with the upcoming central student union elections at universities have come to its attention.

The army clarified that the government has not instructed it to take part in these elections and there is no possibility of such involvement in the future.

It futher expressed confidence that, with the direct support of existing law enforcement agencies and under the overall supervision of university administrations, the elections would be conducted in a peaceful and festive environment. It extended its best wishes to all concerned.

