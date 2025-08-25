Electoral training for Ansar, VDP members begins in districts, upazilas

Electoral training for members of the Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) has begun in districts and upazilas to prepare them for discharging duties in the upcoming national elections across the country.

The electoral training is being given in coordination with their ongoing 28-day VDP Advanced Course.

Under the training program, Ansar and VDP members are being brought under hands-on exercises on several key responsibilities, including performing duties during elections, maintaining discipline at polling stations, assisting voters in casting their ballots and ensuring the security of ballot papers and ballot boxes.

According to a release, the members of the auxiliary force are participating in the exercises with great enthusiasm.