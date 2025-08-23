Saturday, August 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Ansar DG: 650,000 personnel to be deployed for election security

One Ansar member will be responsible for security of each presiding officer, sayd the DG

Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party Major General Abdul Motaleb Sajjad Mahmud. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 07:09 PM

Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party, Maj Gen Abdul Motaleb Sajjad Mahmud, said that 650,000 Ansar members will be deployed at polling centres across the country to address current electoral challenges. 

For election, 180,000 new Ansar members have been trained and prepared, he said as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the General Ansar Refresher Training-2025 at the Ansar Academy in Gazipur on Saturday.

He said that one Ansar member will be responsible for the security of each presiding officer. They have been trained to maintain order inside polling centres, ensure discipline among voters, and control any kind of irregularity or unruly behavior.

He added: “We will prepare 180,000 new members for the role of our upazila Ansars and for different state management functions. The number to be prepared in each district has already been determined. In the past year, we have trained 150,000 Ansar members, and a total of 650,000 will be deployed.”

Topics:

Ansar and VDPBangladesh Elections
Read More

Shafiqul: Election to be held in February; no power to delay

Home adviser: Govt making all possible strides to hold upcoming election fairly

40,000 body cameras to be procured for February election

Home adviser: Transfer of SPs, OCs through lottery ahead of election

Govt to train 150,000 police for election duty from September

Jamaat-e-Islami pledges transparency in Suhrawardy Udyan rally

Latest News

Veteran journalist Alamgir Mohiuddin passes away

DU VC: Dhaka University upholds legacy of protesting injustice

‘Dr Yunus announced election deadline under political pressure’

BGB forms probe committee over stone looting at Sylhet tourist spot

Prime Bank holds training program on AML, CFT compliance in Sylhet

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x