Ansar DG: 650,000 personnel to be deployed for election security

Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party, Maj Gen Abdul Motaleb Sajjad Mahmud, said that 650,000 Ansar members will be deployed at polling centres across the country to address current electoral challenges.

For election, 180,000 new Ansar members have been trained and prepared, he said as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the General Ansar Refresher Training-2025 at the Ansar Academy in Gazipur on Saturday.

He said that one Ansar member will be responsible for the security of each presiding officer. They have been trained to maintain order inside polling centres, ensure discipline among voters, and control any kind of irregularity or unruly behavior.

He added: “We will prepare 180,000 new members for the role of our upazila Ansars and for different state management functions. The number to be prepared in each district has already been determined. In the past year, we have trained 150,000 Ansar members, and a total of 650,000 will be deployed.”