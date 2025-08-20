Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Govt increases medical, funeral allowances for employees

These allowances are provided by the Bangladesh Employees’ Welfare Board

Logo of Bangladesh government. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Aug 2025, 11:54 AM

The government has increased the amounts of various allowances, including those for the burial and funeral rites of government employees.

These allowances are provided by the Bangladesh Employees’ Welfare Board.

Following a proposal from the Bangladesh Employees’ Welfare Board and with the concurrence of the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Public Administration on Tuesday night, issued a notification revising the rates of these allowances.

The notification said that the allowance for treatment of complex and costly diseases has been increased from Tk2,00,000 to Tk3,00,000, while the general treatment allowance has been raised from Tk40,000 to Tk60,000.

The allowance for the burial or funeral rites of government employees has been increased from Tk30,000 to Tk50,000, and that for the burial or funeral rites of family members of government employees has been raised from Tk10,000 to Tk20,000.

Additionally, the one-time allowance under joint insurance has been increased from Tk2,00,000 to Tk3,00,000 and the monthly welfare stipend has been raised from Tk2,000 to Tk3,000.

The notification specifies that expenditures under these allowances must be incurred within the allocated budget and the entity’s own resource ceiling, and no additional allocation may be requested. It further directs that the allowances be disbursed only after confirming eligibility and that all relevant financial rules and regulations must be strictly observed in the process.

