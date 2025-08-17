Rizwana: Removal of president’s portrait has no link with election

The removal of the president’s portrait has no relation with the election, said Environment, Forest and Climate Change Affairs Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan.

She made the comment while speaking to journalists at the Secretariat on Sunday.

In response to questions from journalists, Syeda Rizwana Hasan said that she was not aware of any written directive regarding the removal of the president’s portrait from missions abroad. No discussion or decision was made on this matter in the advisory council either. However, it has no link with the election. The election will be held in February as announced by the chief adviser, she said.

Earlier, a few Bangladeshi diplomats stationed abroad were reportedly instructed to remove the president’s portrait from their respective missions.

In this regard, earlier, an official told UNB that there had been "no written official instruction as such" from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin's portrait. Bangladesh Missions abroad are maintaining a "policy of zero" portrait for months.

"I can tell you, as such, there had been no written instructions from the headquarters. But you need to understand the signal," a senior diplomat stationed in a Bangladesh mission abroad told UNB, wishing to remain unnamed.

In the case of the looting of Sada Pathor from Bholaganj, Rizwana said that there had been either collusion or silence on the part of the local administration. Action will be taken against the administration in this incident. A decision will be made soon in this regard.

The environment adviser said that from January next year, work on the Teesta mega project with China will begin. The project will be undertaken for 10 years. The major goals of the project are to prevent river erosion, control flooding, and preserve water in the dry season.