Sunday, August 17, 2025

OC summoned to explain arrest of rickshaw puller at Dhanmondi 32

DMP is also reviewing the officer’s recent actions and statements for any inconsistencies

Rickshaw puller Azizur Rahman, victim of mob beating and violence while trying to lay flowers at Dhanmondi 32. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 04:50 PM

The interim government has summoned the officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhanmondi police station to explain why rickshaw-puller Md Azizur Rahman was detained from Dhanmondi 32 and named a suspect in a case.

The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing disclosed this information on Sunday.

Simultaneously, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has taken measures to examine whether there are any inconsistencies in the recent actions and statements of the said police officer.

The Press Wing further said that, in investigating Md Azizur Rahman’s involvement in the filed case, instructions have been issued to submit a report at the earliest under the recently amended Section 173(A) of the CrPC.

Dhanmondi 32Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)
