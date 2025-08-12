Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Meetings, gatherings inside Secretariat banned; permission required after 6pm

Multiple decisions have been made to ensure the security of each building and premises located within the secretariat

File image of Bangladesh Secretariat. Photo: Collected
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 07:25 PM

The government has imposed a ban on all meetings, rallies and gatherings inside the Bangladesh Secretariat as part of heightened security measures.

Officials wishing to remain on the premises after 6pm must notify the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Public Security Division under the Home Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.

According to the notification, it is said the security of every building inside the Bangladesh Secretariat is extremely important as it is the nerve centre of the country's administration.

Multiple decisions have been made to ensure the security of each building and premises located within the secretariat, it said.

The directives include:

  • All forms of processions, rallies, or mass gatherings inside the Secretariat are strictly prohibited.
  • No unauthorised meeting or gatherings should be held in the conference rooms of various ministries or departments located within the secretariat, nor shall any meeting, conference or gathering of a professional organisation or association be allowed.
  • Prior permission from the Home Ministry is required for officials to remain inside the Secretariat after 6pm, on weekends, or public holidays for official duties.
  • Officials and staff working inside the Secretariat must display their entry passes at all times.
  • Distribution of leaflets or display of banners and festoons within the Secretariat premises is prohibited.
  • Security personnel will conduct necessary checks on vehicles and individuals entering the Secretariat to ensure safety.

It also requested all concerned to comply with the instructions mandatorily.

Bangladesh Secretariat
