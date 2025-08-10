Govt sends 9 police officers into retirement

The government has sent nine unarmed police inspectors into retirement from public service.

On Sunday, the Police-2 Branch of the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs issued nine separate notifications, each signed by Senior Secretary Nasimul Ghani on behalf of the president.

It is learned that they had served as officers-in-charge of various police stations in Dhaka metropolitan under the previous administration.

According to the notifications, the officers have been retired from public service in the public interest under Section 45 of the Government Service Act, 2018 (Act No 57 of 2018).

The notifications also stated that the retired officers will receive retirement benefits in accordance with the rules and the order, issued in the public interest, will take immediate effect.

The retired officers are: Inspector (Unarmed) Md Kamal Hossain of Jamuna Bridge east river outpost under the River Police, currently posted in the River Police; Inspector Nurul Islam of the CID in Moulvibazar; Inspector Abu Bakar Siddique of Madhupur Circle Office in Tangail; Inspector Mamun Or Rashid of the Tourist Police in Munshiganj and Padma Bridge Zone; Inspector SM Kamruzzaman of the Reserve Office in Narayanganj district; Inspector Abdul Kuddus Fakir of the CID in Narsingdi; Inspector Shikdar Md Shamim Hossain of APBn-4 in Bogra; Inspector Abdul Latif of the CID Control Room; and Inspector Md Selimuzzaman of Kulaura railway police station.