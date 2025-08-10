Jahangir: Bounty to be announced soon for recovering looted firearms

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said they are going to announce a bounty soon for providing information leading to recovery of the looted firearms after August 5 last year.



"Approximately 700 firearms are still missing. We are going to announce a bounty soon for those who give information to recover the firearms," he said while replying to a question from journalists after emerging from the core committee meeting on law and order at the Home Ministry.



The adviser said they will form an internal committee to fix the amount of the bounty, and a circular to this end will be issued within two to four days.



The government is going to take the measures as part of the move to recover the looted firearms well before the national election slated for February next.



Replying to a question, he reiterated that the Home Ministry will help arrange a good election, confronting all speculations about law and order during the election.



Members of the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP will play the most important role during the election, he said, adding that presiding officers will get one Ansar personnel member with arms for ensuring their security.



The adviser said body-worn cameras will be given to get real-time updates from the polling stations.



"No anarchy will take place during the election. We will be able to hold the upcoming election in a fair and peaceful manner," he confirmed.