Shafiqul Alam: Interim govt firm on press freedom; urges collective responsibility

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Friday reaffirmed the interim government's unwavering commitment to press freedom, transparency, and journalist safety, calling on all stakeholders to engage in collective efforts to safeguard democratic values.

He said that they "strongly and unequivocally" reject the insinuation that the interim government has been responsible for undermining freedom of expression or media independence over the past year.

He, however, said they acknowledge the concerns raised by the Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (Noab) in their recent statement regarding the state of media freedom and access to information.

Since taking office, Alam said, the interim government has not interfered in the editorial, operational, or business aspects of any media organization.

"In fact, we have exercized exceptional restraint, even in the face of misinformation and politically motivated broadcasts," he said in a post from his verified Facebook account titled 'Response to Noab: Setting the Record Straight'.

The press secretary said television talk shows and columns have frequently featured false and incendiary claims about this government.

"Yet, we have neither censored nor retaliated. We have not filed complaints, suspended licenses even when provoked, and rather paved the way for some media that had been forcibly closed down by the past regime to republish or return to on air," Alam said, adding that this clearly underscores their commitment to freedom of speech and a free press.

Access to government has remained unfettered

Contrary to claims of limited access, Alam said, journalists have had open and direct access to our advisers and special assistants of the chief adviser.

He said no journalist has been denied interviews or briefings on account of their outlet or editorial stance. "We believe in transparency and our conduct reflects that."

Reform of the secretariat accreditation process

Noab’s criticism of the reformed accreditation system is not only misplaced but misinformed, said the press secretary.

He said the previous system was deeply compromised, with access passes falling into the hands of individuals with no legitimate journalistic function, some of whom were politicians, lobbyists and opportunists using privileged access to influence policy unfairly.

"We dismantled that broken structure and replaced it with a temporary pass system that ensures every bona fide journalist continues to have access to the Secretariat," Alam said.

"This reform was not about restricting access but restoring integrity to a process that had been corrupted," he mentioned.

The previous accreditation policy made it obligatory for accredited journalists to sing to the tune of the government, the press secretary said.

The policy, which included some humiliating clauses contradictory to the constitutional rights of the journalists, has been amended by the interim government, he said.

"The process of issuing fresh accreditation cards with extended renewal period is underway," Alam mentioned.

Job security

"It must also be stated clearly: Journalists who have been let go from their roles have done so not by government instruction but as a result of editorial and strategic corporate realignment decisions made by media owners," Alam said.

"These reflect internal political and business calculations, not any directive or pressure from the interim government," he mentioned.

Journalist safety: A shared responsibility

Alam said they are fully committed to the physical safety and dignity of all citizens, including journalists.

Ensuring a secure environment is a priority, but this responsibility is shared between the media institutions and the government, and its law enforcement agencies, he said.

As part of their continued commitment to a safe and secure environment, Alam said, earlier this year the Media Reform Commission under the interim government proposed reforms including a new "Journalists’ Protection Law" to enhance legal safeguards and reduce self-censorship caused by fears of government or security force intimidation.

"The government is considering promulgating the proposed law," the press secretary said.

Call for reflection within industry

"While we remain open to constructive criticism, we suggest that Noab look internally before attributing blame," Alam said.

"It must scrutinize the actions of its own members and hold them accountable for the abuse of journalists, especially when it comes to wage exploitation, denial of labour rights, working in hostile environments without adequate protective gear, and alleged intolerable working conditions," he mentioned.

As an administration tasked with overseeing a delicate transitional period, Alam said, they have maintained a hands-off approach precisely to ensure that the media can function without fear or interference.

"Freedom of expression is not merely a slogan for us; it is a principle we live by," said the press secretary.

He said Noab’s concerns would carry more weight if they were grounded in facts and directed at the right parties.

"Blanket accusations based on a flawed interpretation of events do not advance press freedom, they only distract from the real challenges facing Bangladesh’s media landscape," Alam said.