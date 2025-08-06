Home adviser: Transfer of SPs, OCs through lottery ahead of election

Superintendents of Police (SPs) and officers-in-charge (OCs) of different police stations across the country will be transferred through a lottery system ahead of the upcoming 13th parliamentary election, said Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Wednesday.

“SPs and OCs will be given new postings through a lottery system before the election and all relevant officials will be transferred through this process,” said the adviser.

The home adviser came up with the disclosure while talking to reporters after a meeting at the Secretariat, held to finalize operational plans for law enforcement agencies to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming national election.

Referring to the chief adviser’s address to the nation, Jahangir said: “The chief adviser has already announced that preparations for the election have begun. Today’s discussion is a continuation of that.”

The meeting also discussed the logistic support required during the election period, he added.

Mentioning that deputy commissioners (DCs), SPs, Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) and OCs play a crucial role during elections, the adviser said: “Candidates demand officials of their preference in their constituencies during elections. So, we have decided to hold the lottery publicly in front of the media to ensure neutrality.”

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday said he, on behalf of the interim government, will send a letter to the chief election commissioner so that the Election Commission can hold the national election before the next Ramadan in February next.