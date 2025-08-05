Yunus: Nation must ensure no govt can become fascist again

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday said the state must ensure that no future government can become fascist again.

"The state must be repaired in such a way that whenever signs of fascism are found anywhere, it can be eradicated immediately,” he said in a televised address to the nation marking July Mass Uprising Day.

Prof Yunus added: “We don't have to wait 16 years and many people don't have to die and we don't need another mass uprising.”

He said the trial in the July-August crimes against humanity case is moving forward strongly. The formal hearing phase of the trial has also begun, he said, adding those involved in the brutal massacre of history will be tried on this country's soil.

The chief adviser said the trial process and its results will gradually be revealed to the people. The entire trial process is being kept transparent and visible to the countrymen, he added.