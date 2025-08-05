Yunus: One group eager to disrupt polls

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has said that a certain group is eager to disrupt the upcoming election.

He made the remark in an address to the nation on Tuesday, on the occasion of July Uprising Day.

Yunus warned that this group, both from within the country and abroad, is engaged in various subversive efforts to obstruct the nation’s democratic progress.

“We must ensure that they do not get any opportunity to turn the election into a conflict. Keep in mind that defeated forces will try to re-emerge repeatedly until the election. But if a free, fair, and neutral election is successfully held, the defeat of these ill forces will be final.”

The chief adviser said: “All the major conflicts and incidents of violence in the country’s history have stemmed from flawed elections. When any party comes to power by force through a flawed election, the consequences are disastrous—as the July uprising has shown us. We do not want to repeat any shameful chapter of history.”

Highlighting the use of technology to receive continuous feedback on election-related issues, he said: “We are taking the initiative to develop an app. It will be launched soon. Through this app, you can inform us of all your suggestions, concerns, opinions, and initiatives. We will inform the appropriate authorities and take steps to resolve the issues.”

He added: “I urge all political parties to ensure that the youth are not excluded from your manifestos, pledges, and plans. Women must not be excluded either. Remember, the young men and women who have transformed Bangladesh also have the power to transform the world. Take steps from your party to give them that opportunity. In the upcoming election, everyone should be able to vote safely for their candidate of choice. There must be no scope for objection in this regard. Let us respect one another’s choices—this should be our shared commitment.”

“The election is approaching. If you live far from your constituency, begin visiting regularly from now so that you can be prepared to choose the best candidate.”

The chief adviser said: “As we go to cast our vote, may the faces of those whose fresh blood brought back this most valuable right to us appear before our eyes.”

He continued: “February is not far away. The day of voting will arrive as we prepare. For many years, we were denied the right to vote. This time, we will all vote. No one will be left behind. Let us be able to say—we cast our vote to set the country on the path to building a new Bangladesh. It was through our votes that the country was able to embark on that path.”

“On July Uprising Day, I urge every citizen—let us succeed in this first great test of building a new Bangladesh.”