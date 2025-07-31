Thursday, July 31, 2025

Local Govt (City Corporation) Ordinance approved

The Council of Advisers gave its approval at its 36th meeting at the Chief Adviser’s Office

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the Chief Advisers Office in Tejgaon, Dhaka. Photo: BSS
Update : 31 Jul 2025, 02:45 PM

The Council of Advisers on Thursday approved in principle the draft of the Local Government (City Corporation) (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

The council gave the approval at its 36th meeting at the Chief Adviser’s Office, a Cabinet Division press release said.

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus presided over the meeting.

The draft Local Government (City Corporation) (Second Amendment) Ordinance was given final approval, subject to the vetting of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division.

Muhammad Yunus
x