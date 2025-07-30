Reform dialogue resumes with focus on president’s authority

The National Consensus Commission (NCC) on Wednesday started its 22nd session of second-round dialogues with political parties to reach decisions on several important reform issues, including the president's authority and responsibilities.

The session began at 2:55pm at the Foreign Service Academy with NCC Vice Chairman Prof Ali Riaz in the chair.

30 political parties are taking part in the talks to present their respective positions on the proposed reforms.

Several important reform issues, including the president’s responsibility and authority, women’s representation in parliament, and expansion of basic rights of the nationals, are being discussed in the 22nd session of the second-round dialogue.

The commission aims to finalize a unified stance on key reform proposals by Thursday after completing discussions on 20 major reform issues during the ongoing second-round dialogue.

The commission will finalize the July National Charter 2025 with the agreed proposals with a timeline for implementation of the state reform initiatives within the next two years reflecting the public aspirations demonstrated during the July uprising in 2024.

Formed on February 15, 2025, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, the commission was tasked with forging a unified national stance on crucial state reforms.

The commission held its first-round talks with the political parties and alliances between March 20 and May 19.