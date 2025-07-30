Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Reform dialogue resumes with focus on president’s authority

The president’s responsibility and authority and women’s representation in parliament are among the issues being discussed 

National Consensus Commission (NCC). Photo: UNB
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 03:57 PM

The National Consensus Commission (NCC) on Wednesday started its 22nd session of second-round dialogues with political parties to reach decisions on several important reform issues, including the president's authority and responsibilities.

The session began at 2:55pm at the Foreign Service Academy with NCC Vice Chairman Prof Ali Riaz in the chair.

30 political parties are taking part in the talks to present their respective positions on the proposed reforms.

Several important reform issues, including the president’s responsibility and authority, women’s representation in parliament, and expansion of basic rights of the nationals, are being discussed in the 22nd session of the second-round dialogue.

The commission aims to finalize a unified stance on key reform proposals by Thursday after completing discussions on 20 major reform issues during the ongoing second-round dialogue.

The commission will finalize the July National Charter 2025 with the agreed proposals with a timeline for implementation of the state reform initiatives within the next two years reflecting the public aspirations demonstrated during the July uprising in 2024. 

Formed on February 15, 2025, under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, the commission was tasked with forging a unified national stance on crucial state reforms.

The commission held its first-round talks with the political parties and alliances between March 20 and May 19.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusAli RiazNational Consensus Commission
Read More

CA chairs high-level review meeting on Bangladesh’s LDC graduation

July National Charter: A blueprint for democratic rebirth

Hong Kong-based Handa to invest $250m in Bangladesh, create 25,000 jobs

What political parties said about July Charter draft

Akhtar: NCP will not sign July Charter without fundamental reforms

Yunus: Govt working to deliver inclusive, credible election

Latest News

Will the Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire hold?

Human chain demands announcement of Jucsu election roadmap

JaPa submits income-expenditure statement to EC

Govt forms commission to probe last three elections

CA chairs high-level review meeting on Bangladesh’s LDC graduation

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x